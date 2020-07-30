NeNe Leakes Says She’s Still in Negotiations for Season 13

Instagram



NeNe Leakes has addressed rumors swirling about her for some weeks in a new Instagram Live. During the live streaming, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star opened up about her status for season 13 of the Bravo reality show.

She revealed that she’s still negotiating her contract with the network regarding her return to the upcoming season. “So, I’m still on holding pattern, let me start there. And also I’d be able to say that it’s not me, it’s them,” NeNe explained. “Every single season when it ends, or at least the last 3 or 4 seasons, I have been dealing with this-going back and forth.”

Once again, the 52-year-old insisted that the whole process took so long because of the show’s production team. “I know a lot of people think it’s me. ‘NeNe holds out to the last minute,’ ‘NeNe holding out,’ that’s not NeNe. NeNe is not doing that,” she said, adding that “negotiation takes time.”

She also talked about rumors that she allegedly calls herself the queen and the HBIC (Head B***h in Charge). “Well, I am a queen. … I’m going to continue to say I’m a queen, cause I am,” NeNe hit back. She went on to say that people should call co-star Porsha Williams the same since she “wanted the crown, I know she considered herself the queen.”

While NeNe’s status in season 13 remains uncertain, the new season will reportedly welcome two new faces, actress Drew Sidora and Canadian YouTube star LaToya Ali a.k.a. LaToya Forever. Drew will be the second actress to appear on the show after Kim Fields, who left the series after season 7 to prioritize her acting and directing career. Meanwhile, LaToya was first reported to join “RHOA” back in 2019.