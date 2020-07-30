NBA announces zero positive coronavirus tests since July 20

Similar to the NBA, the NHL recently reported that no one had tested positive for the coronavirus from July 18-25, which came just before teams traveled to their respective hub cities over the weekend.

Major League Soccer also announced Sunday that zero players and staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus from July 24-25 — 884 individuals were tested. MLS players and staff members are residing at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin while they play games and practice at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, which also is on Disney property.

Unfortunately for Major League Baseball, the Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak has put the season in jeopardy.

While the bubble appears to be working, it’s nearly impossible for MLB to enact an isolation format. Each team carries 30 players, which is far more than the number of players teams in the NBA and MLS are allowed to have on their rosters.

The NFL will encounter a similar situation as the league prepares for the 2020 campaign. Teams in the NFL are allowed to carry 53 players, and a bubble situation is essentially impossible.

The United States has confirmed over 4.3 million coronavirus cases and almost 150,000 deaths as of Wednesday, which is the most by any country in the world.