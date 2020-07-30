Naya Rivera’s Laid to Rest Alongside Hollywood Stars, Died Within Minutes After Drowning

WENN

According to her death certificate, the ‘Glee’ alum has been buried at the famous Hollywood Hills Cemetery, Forest Lawn, two weeks after she disappeared while boating in Lake Piru.

Naya Rivera has been laid to rest last week. Her body was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles following a private service on July 24, two weeks after she died due to accidental drowning, according to her death certificate. The cemetery houses the final resting place of some Hollywood stars like Nipsey Hussle, Paul Walker and Liberace.

The certificate also confirms that the 33-year-old actress’ cause of death was “drowning.” It states that she died within a manner of “[minutes]” and there’s “no other significant conditions that contributed to her death.”

Naya disappeared during a boating trip in Lake Piru, near Santa Clarita, California with her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey on July 8. Her body was found on July 13, following a five-day search. Her son told investigators that his mother helped him climb back into the boat after they’re swimming, before she disappeared underwater.

The Ventura County sheriff suggested that Naya and Josey may have found themselves caught in a rip current and struggled to get back to the boat, which was found unanchored and so may have drifted from where they entered the water. She likely “mustered enough energy to save her son, but not enough to save herself.”

Tributes quickly poured in from her former “Glee” co-stars, including Heather Morris, Amber Riley and Chris Colfer, as well as the show’s fans. Her former husband Ryan Dorsey, with whom she shared Josey, later broke his silence on her death in a heartbreaking post.

“This is so unfair…there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter, along with a photo of the late actress and their son Josey.

“I don’t know what to say… I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for,” he continued. Sharing his memories of her, he added, “I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: ‘Ryan can you stop snap chatting!’ Haha. I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up.”

“Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep,” said the actor, who was married to Naya from 2014 until 2018.

He went on thanking everyone “for the overwhelming love and support you’ve sent our way.” Concluding his statement, he shared a message, “be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive…forget…don’t hold grudges….if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There’s peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know….you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about.”