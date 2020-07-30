Naomi Osaka’s “Innocent Image” Questioned After Bikini Photos

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Updated 6 minutes ago. Posted 7 minutes ago

Naomi Osaka is taking a stand against internet trolls who think they’re entitled to police her body.


Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

The 22-year-old, two-time Grand Slam tennis champion shared a few bikini photos this month because it’s summertime, and, well, why not, you know?

But after sharing them, Naomi noticed people in her comments trying to discourage her from posting photos like these — urging her not to ruin her “good image.”

…and this, appeared frequently in her comments, both on Instagram and Twitter.

Many fans came to her defense, but Naomi decided to address the comments herself, revealing how creepy she thought they were.

I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my “innocent image” and “don’t try to be someone your not”. You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?


Naomi Osaka / Twitter

It’s no surprise Naomi walks with confidence both on and off the court.


Julian Finney / Getty Images

So, let this be a wakeup call to anyone who still doesn’t understand the meaning of “her body, her choice.”

