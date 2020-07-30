Moodys Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By .com

© . Moodys Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



.com – Moodys reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Moodys announced earnings per share of $2.81 on revenue of $1.44B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $1.22B.

Moodys shares are up 22% from the beginning of the year , still down 1.76% from its 52 week high of $296.59 set on July 9. They are outperforming the which is up 0.86% from the start of the year.

Moodys follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Moodys’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $4.84B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $4.82B.

Verizon had beat expectations on July 24 with second quarter EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $30.45B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.15 on revenue of $29.92B.

