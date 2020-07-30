MLB discussing possibility of doubleheaders with seven-inning games

The 2020 Major League Baseball season has gotten off to a rocky start due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A widespread outbreak of the virus within the Miami Marlins organization has forced that team to suspend its season for at least a week.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies just recently saw their upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays postponed. That came after their four-game set against the New York Yankees was also postponed.

It’s going to lead to Major League Baseball having to come up with a plan for each team to still play 60 games during the truncated 2020 season. One idea is scheduling doubleheaders with shorter games.