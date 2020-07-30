Miguel Defends Draya After Social Media ‘Cancels’ Her

Singer Miguel defended Draya Michele, who was canceled last week after she made jokes about Megan Thee Stallion being shot (allegedly) by Tory Lanez.

Miguel sat down with Steelo Brim and Chris Reinacher on the Wine and Weed Podcast.

“I don’t think anybody was looking at that like, this is domestic violence,” Steelo Brim said. “A n*gga shot somebody, that’s a crime, that’s not domestic violence — even though it is.”

Miguel doesn’t think Draya should be canceled as she apologized.

He said that people should only be canceled if the person “doesn’t show remorse… then cool, you deserve to be canceled.”

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that, you know, drove them down this snapped-esque type of road,” Draya said. “And I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.”