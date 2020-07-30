Meek Mill’s Mystery Baby Mama Allegedly a Kim Kardashian Look-Alike

Instagram

The ‘Tupac Back’ hitmaker has been reported to get another woman, who is allegedly a white chick, pregnant before announcing his separation from Milan Harris.

–

While Meek Mill remains mum on reports that he’s expecting a child with a woman who is not his ex Milan Harris, new details have emerged about his latest baby mama. According to MTO News, the Philadelphia-born star’s mystery baby mama is a white girl, who is described as having a strong resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

Onsite previously broke the news that Meek might have got another woman pregnant before he announced his split from Milan Harris a.k.a. Milano Di Rouge, who gave birth to his son just two months ago. It was reported that the “Going Bad” hitmaker wanted the world to know that he and Milan are not together anymore before news leaked to public that he is expecting a baby with another woman. That way, he hopes that he won’t be bashed online.

Meek confirmed his breakup from Milan on Sunday, July 26. “We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother [sic] but we both came to an understanding!” the 33-year-old wrote on his Twitter account.

He added in a separate tweet, “I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot people I helped so I gotta revaluate myself! It will happen to anybody with success & power grow,stay strong and move forward!”

Meek and Milan, a fashion entrepreneur, first sparked dating rumors in 2019, but they never confirmed it. Despite her denials, in December of the same year, she debuted her baby bump at her fashion show. “I’m a creative, so I didn’t want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump. I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever,” she said in an Instagram post after the pregnancy reveal.

Meek, meanwhile, only acknowledged the pregnancy in February. Milan gave birth to their first child together on May 6, which happened to be the rapper’s 33rd birthday. Confirming the news, he tweeted at the time, “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!”