Martha Stewart Puzzled by 14 Proposals She’s Received After Posting ‘Thirst Trap’

In a new interview after she sent the internet into a frenzy with her poolside selfie, the lifestyle guru reveals that she had more than a dozen of proposals in just one day after she posted the picture.

Martha Stewart apparently didn’t expect the massive reactions that she got for her sultry poolside selfie that got people talking earlier this month. In a new interview, the television personality reveals she received more than a dozen of proposals after she posted the so-called “thirst trap,” leaving her flustered.

“I’ve had 14 proposals, I don’t know what for, but they’re proposals,” she tells E!’s Morgan Stewart. And that might be just the tip of iceberg as Martha explains, “I haven’t checked lately, that was the first day,” so she shares.

During the interview, Martha also reveals what has kept her busy during the quarantine. “I wish I had time to craft,” says the TV host. “I have one major craft project…and I have not been able to finish it because we’ve been doing a brand-new show for HGTV. We just finished 6 episodes of ‘Martha Knows Best’.”

The “Martha Stewart Show” alum goes on teasing her new show, describing it as “very cute,” “very informative” and “very funny.”

Martha sent the Internet into a frenzy after she posted a picture on Instagram showing her dipping in the water, while pouting her lips to the camera. While her intention was to highlight her pool in the East Hamptons, people were distracted by how she doesn’t look like 78 in the image.

“You have some nerve lookin this HOT at 78 years young now lemme get that skin care routine!” one of the gushing comments read. “Wait, is this a thirst trap?” a second follower reacted, while another remarked, “Martha is here for a hot girl summer.” A fourth user asked, “How are you not aging?!” and someone else praised her, “What a BABE work it Martha.”

The photo has been liked more than 200,000 times, with Blake Lively and Reese Witherspoon among celebrities showing approval for it.