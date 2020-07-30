‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Star Vado on Choking Girlfriend Tahiry: My Action Is Justified

WE tv

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’, the hip-hop star is seen aggressively grabbing his girlfriend during an argument with other cast members watching.

–

Despite previously saying that footage of him choking his girlfriend Tahiry Jose was edited, rapper Vado has admitted that he indeed attacked her on “Marriage Boot Camp“. However, he was adamant that he had a good reason to attack the reality TV star as he explained through a couple of tweets on Thursday, July 30.

First, he tried to convince people that they’d see who was really in the wrong after watching the whole episode. “Period… Even if they taking ur kindness for weakness but continue to watch the show u will see who was the aggressor,” he said on the blue bird app, before adding in a separate tweet, “I get it y’all don’t kno me but those dat do know that I’m da most humblest person there is.”

Even though he alluded that his action was justified, he still did not think it was right of him to attack Tahiry. “Wit dat being said did I lose my cool? Yes I did cause regardless of what I should had never grabbed her by her clothes,” the hip-hop star wrote. “As a man we suppose to protect our lady.”

<br />

Vado faced backlash after “Marriage Boot Camp” aired a teaser clip showing him attacking Tahiry during an argument. Dr. Ish quickly stepped up to pull Vado off Tahiry and led him to another room. Prior to this, Tahiry addressed the situation and promised to give a detailed explanation once she’s ready. She also made it clear that the entire scene was not scripted, saying that she was “devastated” to know that their issues would be seen on national TV.

“As a woman that has already suffered physical abuse at the hands of a man why would I ever want to relive that? There is no check big enough for me to EVER play like that!” she said. “I appreciate the love & support that I’ve been receiving since this clip was released online. I ask for just a moment of privacy as I figure out the best way to address this publicly in full detail.”