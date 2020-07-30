Malik B. Of The Roots Dead At 47

Malik B., a founding member of The Roots, has died, according to a statement posted on the group’s verified Twitter account.

Malik B. was 47 at the time of his death.

“We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit,” the statement read. “May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning.”

Malik B., was part of the Philadelphia-based group to about 1999 when he left the group. The group’s track “Water” speaks on his past struggles with addiction.

“It was a couple things, lil’ syrup, lil’ pills /Instead of riding out on the road you’d rather chill /I know the way a pleasure feel, I’m not judging /But still I’m on a mission, yo, I’m not buggin'” Black Thought wrote in the song.