Malik B. Of The Roots Dead At 47

Malik B., a founding member of The Roots, has died, according to a statement posted on the group’s verified Twitter account. 

Malik B. was 47 at the time of his death.

“We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit,” the statement read. “May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning.”

