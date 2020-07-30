Madelaine Petsch On The Return Of Riverdale

After coming home from a day of filming, how do you put distance between yourself and Cheryl Blossom?

I don’t really feel like I need to for the most part. I step into her shoes on set and then the minute I put my clothes back on, I’m Madelaine again. It doesn’t affect me like that. But if it’s been an emotionally trying day on set, I’ll take a bath, light a candle, and read a book. I think about how my job is basically to create an escape for people for that hour a day, and when come home from creating that I need to find my escape for that hour a day [laughs].