Luca Guadagnino Teams Up With Seth Rogen to Develop Scotty Bowers Biopic

The ‘Call Me by Your Name’ director will oversee this movie project about the famed bisexual Hollywood matchmaker known for setting up secret liaisons for Hollywood’s gay stars.

Director Luca Guadagnino is joining forces with Seth Rogen and his production partner Evan Goldberg to develop a biopic about famed bisexual Hollywood matchmaker Scotty Bowers.

Rogen and Goldberg are writing the script for the currently-untitled project, based on the 2017 documentary “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood“.

The film, shot by Matt Tyrnauer, explored the life of Bowers, a World War Two veteran who became known for setting up secret liaisons for Hollywood’s gay stars from the 1940s until the start of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

Tyrnauer will serve as a co-producer on the movie adaptation, alongside Rogen and Goldberg, while “Call Me by Your Name” filmmaker Guadagnino has now signed on to direct, reports .

Bowers detailed the juicy stories in his tell-all 2012 memoir, “Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood” and the “Secret Sex Lives of the Stars”. He died last year (19), aged 96.