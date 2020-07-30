Luann de Lesseps’ Secret to Looking So Young

As for the key products she can’t live without, the “Feeling Jovani” singer explains, “Well definitely the glycolic peel pads, which I love because you can wash your face, but there’s always residue, so they just get rid of dead skin cells, extra makeup. So, I can’t live without the peel pads.”

Lu adds, “And then I love the soufflé cream. It just smells like it sounds. It’s very moisturizing at the same time and doesn’t feel heavy. You know it really penetrates the skin and is absorbed well, which is really important to me. So, I love the cream.”



In addition to swearing by Sonage, Luann shared a few other secrets to staying fresh and youthful.

“I think the key is not to get too much sun, definitely, and just really hydrating. I use Dr. Daryl’s products, who does, green juices, powdered green juices and minerals, potassium, magnesium, all these great things that you need to keep your blood hydrated as well and your body hydrated,” Lu says.