LeSean McCoy signs one-year deal with Buccaneers

Another familiar face has joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has confirmed that veteran running back, six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time First-Team All-Pro LeSean McCoy put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Bucs. McCoy becomes teammates with former New England Patriots stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who completed moves to Tampa Bay during the offseason.

The 32-year-old back is no longer the home-run threat of old, as he hasn’t tallied 1,000 rushing yards in a campaign since 2017. In 13 regular-season appearances with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, McCoy gained 465 yards on 101 attempts. He notched four rushing scores and a receiving touchdown.

Running back is the only noticeable weakness on the Tampa Bay depth chart. Ronald Jones has yet to establish himself as a first-choice ball-carrier for a playoff team in two seasons. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry on 172 attempts last season. Dare Ogunbowale has 11 rushing attempts in his pro career. Ke’Shawn Vaughn is a third-round selection from this year’s draft class.