Lee Teng-hui, Taiwan’s First Democratically Elected President, Dies at 97

Lee Teng-hui, who as president of Taiwan led its transformation from an island in the grip of authoritarian rule to one of Asia’s most vibrant and prosperous democracies, died on Thursday in Taipei, the capital. He was 97.

The office of Taiwan’s president announced the death, at Taipei Veterans Hospital. News reports said the cause was septic shock and multiple organ failure.

Mr. Lee’s insistence that Taiwan be treated as a sovereign state angered the Chinese government in Beijing, which considered Taiwan part of its territory and pushed for its unification with the mainland under Communist rule. His stance posed a political quandary for the United States as it sought to improve relations with Beijing while dissuading it from taking military action to press its claims over the island.

As president from 1988 to 2000, Mr. Lee never backed down from disputes with the mainland. In 2018 he was calling for a referendum on declaring the island’sname to be Taiwan, not the Republic of China, as it is formally known — a move that would have paved the way for sovereignty, but was not made.