LeBron to wear finger sleeve to honor Kobe in resumed season

Since the death of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James has dedicated the Lakers season to the Los Angeles legend. With the season set to resume Thursday, James revealed he will wear a finger sleeve that honors the five-time champion.

James posted a photo of the finger sleeve on his Instagram with the caption: “Stucc in the Grind! The Marathon Continues tonight and forever. Let’s Get It.”

This has been the most tumultuous season in NBA history, with the season being shut down for nearly five months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the league will attempt to finish the season in a bubble in Orlando. The Lakers are currently in a position to make a deep run in the playoffs, as they hold the top seed in the Western Conference.