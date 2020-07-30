Leader of anti-independence Scottish Conservatives resigns By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

© . FILE PHOTO: Jackson Carlaw speaks at a news conference after being announced as the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives in Edinburgh, Scotland

LONDON () – The leader of the Scottish wing of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party resigned on Thursday, saying he was not the right man to make the case against Scotland’s pro-independence movement at upcoming elections.

Jackson Carlaw, 61, quit after six months running the Scottish Conservatives, during which time support for Scottish independence – staunchly opposed by the Conservatives – has grown, fuelled by public dismay over Brexit and the central British government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nothing is more important to me than making the case for Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom,” Carlaw said in a statement.

“In the last few weeks, I have reached a simple if painful conclusion – that I am not, in the present circumstances, the person best placed to lead that case over these next vital months in Scottish politics prior to the Holyrood elections.”

Holyrood, the devolved parliament that decides some areas of policy in Scotland, is run by the pro-independence Scottish National Party of Nicola Sturgeon and will hold elections in May 2021.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR