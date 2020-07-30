Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels ‘Trapped’ In Marriage To Kanye West

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Kim Kardashian is reportedly feeling “trapped” in her marriage to Kanye West, who is rumored to be going through a bipolar episode.

Kim traveled to Wyoming this week, only to fly right back to Los Angeles after being seen crying in an SUV with Ye during what seemed to be an emotionally-charged conversation.

“Kim feels trapped,” a source told PEOPLE. “She loves Kanye and she thinks of him as the love of her life. But she doesn’t know what to do.”

