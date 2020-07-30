Kerry Washington Says It Would Be Hard to Resist ‘Scandal’ Revival

ABC

The ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ actress hints that she might agree to reprise her role as Olivia Pope if the ABC hit political thriller series is brought back to screen one day.

Kerry Washington would find turning down a return to hit TV series “Scandal” “hard.”

The actress reunited with former co-stars including Katie Lowes, Cornelius Smith, Jr., George Newbern, Joe Morton, Guillermo Diaz, and director Tom Verica virtually on Wednesday (29Jul20) – more than two years since the political thriller aired its final episode.

During the online get together, hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the “Little Fires Everywhere” star addressed the possibility of reprising her starring role in the future.

While admitting the idea of slipping on former White House director of communications Olivia Pope’s shoes again was “hard to imagine,” she confessed, “But it would be very hard to say no to the opportunity to work with these people again.”

The actress went on to reveal the chemistry they all shared during the drama’s seven-season run was like “lightning in a bottle,” and that the bond has stayed strong even after the show came to a close.

“We still spend time together, and we really love each other,” Washington shared.