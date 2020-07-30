Kehlani’s ‘Can I’ Music Video Will Not Feature Tory Lanez

Instagram

Kehlani is making a measurement in the wake of drama surrounding Tory Lanez. The “Good Thing” singer took to her Twitter account to announce that the music video for her single “Can I”, which features the Canadian rapper, would be released tomorrow, but with a twist.

“CAN I. tomorrow 10 am pst. #HoneyShotProductuons #ItWasGoodUntilItWasnt,” so she said on Wednesday, July 29. In a separate tweet, she revealed that Tory wouldn’t appear in the clip for the song off her “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” album.

“Full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following, his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe,” the “Gangsta” singer added explained without dropping any names. “The album came out months ago i can’t remove it , doesn’t work like that. can only move forward.”

Tory was initially arrested and charged for possession of a firearm after he was pulled over by police on that fateful day. He is currently under investigation as police believe he pulled the trigger and injured his rumored girlfriend and fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion. He remains mum on the allegations.

Meanwhile, on Monday, July 27, Megan got emotional on Instagram Live as she revealed that she got shot in both feet in the July 12, shooting incident. “I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny,” she admitted, slamming people who made a joke about her shooting.

The “Savage” hitmaker was relieved because the bullets “didn’t touch the bones. They didn’t break tendons,” adding, “I know my mama and daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one because where the bullets hit at, it missed everything, but the motherf***er was in there.”