Katie Holmes Hopes New Film Adds Positivity to a Year Filled With “Shock and Uncertainty”

Katie was especially fond of her own character, Miranda.

“She’s a single mom with three kids who lost her husband and really taking on the weight of being the financial provider, the emotional provider, so many things,” the actress explained. “And she’s so many things to so many people, but not enough for herself.”

Katie continued, “I feel like what was smart about this character that they created is she really needs something to hold onto. She really needs hope. She really needs inspiration. So you really see it exemplified in her.”

Ultimately, Katie wants the film to be a positive addition to a year that’s “been one of a lot of shock and uncertainty.”

“So to put something out there that hopefully is an escape to people and offers magic and hope, I feel really happy about that,” she added. “And it’s a movie that the whole family can watch together.”

The Secret: Dare to Dream will be available to rent through on-demand platforms beginning Friday, July 31.