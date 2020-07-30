Karen Huger Promises “Sass, Class & Drama” on The Real Housewives of Potomac Season Five

As for where Karen’s rocky relationship with longtime frenemy Gizelle Bryant stands this season, she teased, “You’ll just see two women who expand themselves into the entire group, we immerse ourselves into the group rather. And I think we’re at a place of acceptance, and you need to stay tuned because that’s really important. I’m good with most of the ladies. And I could just say, Gizelle and my relationship is what it is and I accept it.”

The Bravo star thinks the rollercoaster nature of their friendship is what keeps things real and exciting.