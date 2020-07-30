Justin Bieber Advised Kanye West to Stop Ghosting Kim Kardashian During His Wyoming Visit

WENN

According to a source, the ‘What Do You Mean?’ singer feels that he can relate to the ‘Jesus Is King’ artist’s mental health struggle and wants to help him with his marital drama.

Justin Bieber recently paid a visit to Kanye West at the latter’s lavish Wyoming ranch. If a new report is to be believed, the “Yummy” singer arrived in Cody, Wyoming on Friday, July 24 not only to check on the controversial rapper following his social media rant, but also to try to help him with his relationship with wife Kim Kardashian.

According to a source, Justin felt he could relate to Kanye and his mental health struggle. “Justin struggled for so long himself before he got proper help. [He] wants to be supportive [of Kanye],” the source claims. “Justin knows that Kanye has been making new music [in Cody] and appreciates how much pressure it is to produce new music.”

The “Baby” singer is also said to be very sympathetic to Kanye’s drama with Kim, whom he has been married to for six years. Knowing that the “Gold Digger” spitter allegedly “ghosted Kim,” Justin wanted to encourage Kanye to stop avoiding her. “[Bieber] told Kanye that he needed to talk to Kim,” said the source. Kanye apparently took the advice as following the intervention, “Kanye finally texted Kim and they talked on the phone.”

Later on Monday, Kim and Kanye could be seen reuniting in Wyoming. The couple was seen driving around Wyoming before stopping by Wendy’s to grab some food before things took an emotional turn. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was shedding tears while she was inside a car with her rapper husband.

“As soon as Kim got to the ranch, she and Kanye came out together in his car,” a source previously claimed. “Kim is hysterically crying” as she “hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks.” The insider added that the KKW Beauty founder “is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted” amid the controversy surrounding Kanye.

Kim didn’t stay for too long in Wyoming as she later arrived back to Los Angeles alone on Tuesday. The TV star looked downcast as she exited her private jet and approached a black SUV nearby.