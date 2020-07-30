Judge Delays Unsealing Of Ghislaine Maxwell’s Deposition

A federal judge has delayed the unsealing of a deposition of Jeffery Epstein’s former girlfriend and alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell — giving her time to appeal its release.

According to CNN, US District Judge Loretta Preska denied Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to block the release of depositions from a 2016 civil lawsuit Wednesday but delayed the unsealing until Monday.

Maxwell was allegedly a vital part of Epstein’s pedophile empire. Former victims of Epstein’s claimed that she allegedly procured girls for him and even trained them on how to “please him”

Maxwell was charged by federal prosecutors earlier this month for allegedly helping recruit, groom and ultimately sexually abuse minors as young as 14. She is also charged with two counts of perjury. She has been denied bail as she is deemed a flight risk. FBI agents had been trying to track her down for months, but she continued to elude authorities.