Judge Delays Unsealing Of Ghislaine Maxwell’s Deposition

Bradley Lamb
A federal judge has delayed the unsealing of a deposition of Jeffery Epstein’s former girlfriend and alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell — giving her time to appeal its release.

According to CNN, US District Judge Loretta Preska denied Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to block the release of depositions from a 2016 civil lawsuit Wednesday but delayed the unsealing until Monday.

Maxwell was allegedly a vital part of Epstein’s pedophile empire. Former victims of Epstein’s claimed that she allegedly procured girls for him and even trained them on how to “please him”

