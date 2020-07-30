Juan Soto cleared of COVID-19, won’t make debut until Aug. 4

As noted in the report from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Soto still won’t make his season debut until Aug. 4 due to a combination of Nationals off days, canceled games and rules in the nation’s capital.

Washington was set to take on the Marlins this weekend. However, a widespread outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the Marlins’ clubhouse forced that series to be postponed. In fact, the Marlins will go at least a week without playing a game due to the outbreak.

Nationals players had previously voted not to travel to South Beach to take on the Marlins. Of course, that’s now moot. But it does paint a picture of the uneasiness surrounding the MLB season a week after it started.

For the Nationals, they sit at 3-4 after the first week of the campaign. The team has now played more than 10 percent of its schedule. Needless to say, getting Soto back looms large here.

Soto, 21, hit .282 with 34 homers, 110 RBI and a .949 OPS en route to finishing in the top 10 of the NL MVP voting last season.