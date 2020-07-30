John Lewis Memorial: How to Watch the Civil Rights Leader’s Final Service

Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights leader and long-serving Georgia Democrat who died July 17, will be memorialized with a final service on Thursday, July 30. It will be broadcast live.

The service is the last portion of a six-day program honoring his life and work, and the last ceremony before his internment in Atlanta’s South-View Cemetery. Previously, a military honor guard oversaw the movement of Lewis’ body across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where Lewis helped lead a march for voting rights in 1965, and his body laid in state in the rotunda in the United States Capitol.

His final memorial, which will take place at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. once led a congregation, begins at 11:00 a.m. ET. Among the outlets live-streaming the service are BounceTV.com and C-SPAN.org. Norah O’Donnell will be hosting CBS News’ coverage of the event, which will be simulcast on BET and BET HER. The special news report begins at 10:45am ET, and will also broadcast on CBSN, ViacomCBS’ 24-hour streaming news app.

Leading into the funeral service, Bounce will present Celebrating Atlanta’s Freedom Fighters: Fathers of the Movement (10:00 a.m. ET), a one-hour special honoring the lives and accomplishments of Lewis as well as fellow civil rights leaders Joseph Lowery, and C.T. Vivian. Lewis is also the subject of a documentary on his life Good Trouble; it’s now available on Amazon Prime Video.

