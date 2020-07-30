John Harbaugh won’t rule out Antonio Brown signing

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has made it clear this offseason he wants the team to sign Antonio Brown. After months of wearing down coaches and Baltimore’s front office, the reigning NFL MVP might have made some progress.

A day after Jackson publicly encouraged the team to sign the All-Pro receiver, head coach John Harbaugh seemed open to the idea on Thursday.

Ravens coach says the team could look into Antonio Brown

Brown is looking to return to the NFL after a disastrous 2019 season that saw him released by the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots. With his eyes on playing once more, the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver has trained with Jackson and Marquise Brown this offseason.

Jackson clearly has chemistry with Brown, and the chance to put two cousins together on the same field at wide receiver would be something special. Given Antonio Brown’s sensational talent, Harbaugh at least seems open to the idea of bringing him in.