John Callahan’s Ex-Wife Laments Over Nightmare Caused by His Stolen Identity After Death

WENN

Months after the ‘All My Children’ star died following a massive stroke, Eva LaRue claims that thieves broke into his house before taking out loans and credit cards in his name.

–

John Callahan had his identity stolen after his car was broken into following his death, his ex-wife Eva LaRue has revealed.

The “All My Children” star died aged 66 in March, after suffering a massive stroke. And while his death has been devastating for Eva, who was married to John from 1996 to 2004, she’s also had to deal with a whole host of other problems – after thieves took advantage of his passing.

“It has definitely been a roller coaster because not only is my daughter (Kaya Callahan) grieving so hard, but I’m grieving separately in my way, too, because he has been my great friend,” she told Fox News. “And at the same time, somebody broke into his house right after he died and stole his identity, his car, his laptop. They have been taking out loans and credit cards in his name and they’ve siphoned money out of his bank account – it’s been a nightmare. A nightmare.”

Eva has been trying to sort things out herself, but added that her phone calls to banks and credit card companies have all come up blank. And while police are close to apprehending the culprits, the situation has “wreaked havoc” on her family for the past four months.

“It’s just sick and messed up,” she raged. “And I mean, the good thing is that they’re circling the wagons around this person. And so he’s going to get caught. But in the meantime, it’s wreaked such havoc for the last four months, like such crazy havoc.”