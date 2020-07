The Philadelphia 76ers will resume their season at Walt Disney World in Orlando Saturday against the Indiana Pacers after a four-plus-month hiatus.

Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will be on the court after dealing with injuries earlier this season. Each one has also been the subject of questions and drama during a 2019-20 campaign that has seen Philadelphia fail to live up to expectations.

Embiid spoke on that and his relationship with Simmons during a recent Q,amp;A with the media