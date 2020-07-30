Jimmy Savile Netflix documentary in the works, reports say

Netflix is working on a documentary about disgraced media personality Jimmy Savile, according to reports.

The feature-length film will focus on Savile’s life before he was exposed as a predatory sex offender. It will reportedly explore his friendships with celebrities as well as his connections to the Royal Family.

An insider told The Sun that, “It will consider some of his friendships with famous faces and the Royal Family, and how he got away with so much despite being in the public eye for so long.”





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

They added that “Netflix hope it will air next year”.

After the entertainer’s death in 2011, a 2012 ITV documentary investigated claims of sexual abuse made against Savile. The documentary led to a substantial number of individuals coming forward to report abuse they had also allegedly suffered.

Read more

Operation Yewtree was launched to investigate a number of personalities, including Savile, for claims of historic child sex abuse.

Journalist Louis Theroux famously made a documentary about the entertainer in 2000 for his series When Louis Met…

In 2016, Theroux made a second film titled Louis Theroux: Savile which revisited his previous work with the presenter and included interviews with Savile’s victims and producers closely linked to him.