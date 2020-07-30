Japan doesn’t need to reimpose state of emergency: government By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo

TOKYO () – Japan does not need to reimpose a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, reiterating the government’s stance amid a surge in new infections across the country.

Suga said the current trend in infections was different from that in March and April.

The number of daily new infections in Japan hit a new record on Thursday, with infections spreading rapidly not only in Tokyo but also in other regions.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR