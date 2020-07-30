Jackson Carlaw quits as Scottish Tory leader after less than six months in post

Jackson Carlaw has quit as Scottish Tory leader after only a few months in the post.

The Conservative MSP said he had concluded he is not the “person best placed to lead” his party into the next election.

A senior insider said party members and MSPs had been critical of his performance since he became leader.

The source said there was a view he had not been effective in holding Nicola Sturgeon to account.

Douglas Ross, a Scottish Tory MP, has been tipped as a possible replacement.

In his resignation statement, Carlaw said: “Over the summer I have had the chance to think hard about my role as leader of the Scottish Conservatives.





Get all the top Scottish politics news sent straight to your Inbox by signing up to our Politics newsletter. We cover Holyrood, Westminster and local councils, with a current focus on how our governments are handling the coronavirus pandemic. To sign up, simply enter your email address into the pink box near the top of this article. Alternatively, you can visit our newsletter sign up-centre. Once you are there, enter your email address and select Politics and any other Daily Record newsletters that are of interest.

“Nothing is more important to me than making the case for Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom.

“I believe the Scottish Conservative and Unionist party is the most important voice in Scotland for setting out that positive argument. I am clear that nothing must get in the way of doing so.”







(Image: PA)



He added: “In the last few weeks, I have reached a simple if painful conclusion – that I am not, in the present circumstances, the person best placed to lead that case over these next vital months in Scottish politics prior to the Holyrood elections.

“Given the importance I attach to the job, I’ve therefore decided to stand down with immediate effect.

“It is not an easy call but I have spent a lifetime in politics holding to the maxim that party and country comes first.

“I believe I am doing my duty by holding to that view now.”

He said: “Managing the transition from Ruth Davidson’s leadership to a refreshed party has been a challenging task but I feel confident that I leave the role with the party in good heart and, crucially, with to elect a new leader so he or she can prepare for the elections next year.”

Carlaw was Ruth Davidson’s deputy when she was leader and he succeeded her earlier this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Jackson Carlaw has been a tremendous servant to the Scottish Conservative Party for more than four decades.

“As an activist, deputy chairman, deputy leader and leader, he has given his all and deserves our thanks for his efforts.

“It is a mark of his commitment to the cause that he chooses to stand aside at this and I offer my best wishes to him, Wynne and the family.”