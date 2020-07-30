Iranian Authorities Greenlight Power Plants Mining Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Iranian Authorities Greenlight Power Plants Mining Bitcoin
Iran has announced that it will now allow industrial-scale power plants in the country to operate as miners —- provided they don’t use subsidized fuel.
In a statement to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on July 27, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, a Deputy Managing Director at Tavanir, Iran’s Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Management Company, said power plants in the country could operate as Bitcoin mines “if they comply with approved tariffs” and have the necessary licenses.
