Hugh Bowman suspended following Rosehill fall that left Andrew Adkins in hospital

Champion jockey Hugh Bowman has been suspended for six weeks over his role in the horror fall at Rosehill on Saturday. The fall resulted in multiple injuries to fellow rider Andrew Adkins and resulted in a promising colt being euthanised.

Bowman was found guilty of careless riding and won’t be eligible to return to the saddle until September 11.

Bowman, riding eventual winner Smart Image, shifted sideways in the home straight, bumping Adkins on Hot ‘N’ Hazy. Adkins crashed to the ground, and was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery for a broken leg, a broken collarbone, a collapsed lung, and seven fractured ribs.

Hot ‘N’ Hazy, described a week earlier by trainer Danny Williams as the best horse he’s had in a decade, had to be put down after suffering a broken shoulder.

According to acting chief steward Wade Birch, Bowman’s actions were responsible for the fall.

“Whilst riding your mount Smart Image along, you did then direct it around the heels of the leader Mr Colourful where there was insufficient room between Mr Colourful and Hot ‘N’ Hazy and in doing so made contact with Hot ‘N’ Hazy – forcing that runner across the heels of Duchess, resulting in Hot ‘N’ Hazy clipping the heels of Duchess and falling,” Birch told Bowman.

According to Birch, a reasonable ban for the offence would have been three months, but the suspension was reduced to six weeks by virtue of Bowman’s good riding record.

Jockey Andrew Adkins crashes to the turf during the opening race at Rosehill. (Getty)

Bowman, who pleaded not guilty, said the fall was “out of my control.”

“I’m remorseful for the incident that happened,” Bowman said.

“This was by no means a rushed or spur of the moment decision.

“Unfortunately due to other circumstances it resulted in a dreadful accident.”

Bowman said he had spoken to Adkins, who was in good spirits, and looks forward to riding against him again.

“I would like to thank the stewards for a fair hearing. Jockeys are required to make split second decisions under enormous pressure, and sometimes we make the wrong decision.

“As a jockey with over 20 years of professional riding experience, I have always prided myself on riding competitively but also within the rules. All jockeys endeavour to give their mounts the best opportunity to win, whilst also ensuring the safety of their fellow jockeys and horses.”

Bowman has won the New South Wales Metropolitan Jockey Premiership four times, most recently in 2016-17, and rode champion mare Winx for five years until her retirement in 2019.