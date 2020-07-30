Huawei overtakes Samsung with most smartphones shipped in Q2: report

Huawei shipped more smartphones worldwide than any other manufacturer for the first time in Q2 2020, according to a new report from analytics firm Canalys.
The report notes that this is the first quarter in nine years that a company other than Samsung or Apple has led the market.
Huawei overtook Samsung since its shipments only declined by five percent to 55.8 million, while Samsung’s declined by 30 percent to 53.7 million.
Canalys notes that since Huawei is still subject to U.S. government restrictions, its business outside of mainland China has shifted. For instance, its overseas shipments fell 27 percent in the quarter.
However, it’s dominating its domestic market, and the company boosted its Chinese shipments by eight percent. Huawei now sells over 70 percent of its smartphones in mainland China.
“Huawei has taken full advantage of the Chinese economic recovery to reignite its smartphone business,” said Canalys senior analyst Ben Stanton, in the report.
“Samsung has a very small presence in China, with less than one percent market share, and has seen its core markets, such as Brazil, India, the United States and Europe, ravaged by outbreaks and subsequent lockdowns.”
This report comes as Huawei settled a patent dispute with Qualcomm, which means that it can still build chips. It’s interesting to note that although Huawei seems to be doing well this quarter, it may not be the same in the next quarter.
Samsung has stated in its recent earnings report that it expects mobile sales to rebound this quarter due to its upcoming new device launches at its Unpacked event on August 5th.
Image credit: Canalys
Source: Canalys Via: Engadget