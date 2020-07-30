How to watch Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’ visual album: Stream the film from anywhere

Beyonce’s newest release is about to break the internet. Last year, the multi-talented performer teamed up with Disney for the curated album The Lion King: The Gift in celebration of the iconic animated film and its 2019 live action remake. Now, Beyonce’s own visuals will be put to music from The Gift to showcase the album in an entirely new way — and exclusively on Disney+. Directed, written, and executive produced by Beyonce, Black Is King reimagines the themes of The Lion King for the youth of today while providing stellar visuals for songs like “My Power,” “Mood 4 Eva,” and “Brown Skin Girl”. Along with Beyonce herself, the film’s cast includes Jay-Z, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy.

Black Is King: When and where? Beyonce’s Black Is King premieres on Friday, July 31 at 3 a.m. ET / midnight PT only on Disney+. You’ll be able to stream the film anywhere using the Disney+ app, including on smartphones, smart TVs, and your computer. What shows and movies does Disney+ offer? Along with Black Is King, Disney+ has a modest selection of documentaries and shows to take you behind-the-scenes of films like Star Wars and Pixar animated movies. Members can also watch pretty much every animated Disney film there is, including Frozen and The Lion King, along with Marvel superhero films, Disney Channel Original Movies and TV series like The Proud Family, National Geographic documentaries, and more.