Hip Hop Producer JW Lucas Gets On The Defense After Making Controversial Breonna Taylor Tweets

Hip Hop producer JW Lucas is under fire for some controversial tweets he made about the death of Breonna Taylor.

Hip hop fans questioned Lucas, who has worked with an array of rap artists including DaBaby and the late Pop Smoke, for his point of view on Breonna Taylor’s case, criticizing him for being tone deaf especially as a white producer who works primarily with Black artists.

The initial tweet Lucas made that got him in hot water read: “Why is the world asking for justice for #BreonnaTaylor…of course she shouldn’t have lost her life….but do you realize that she was involved with multiple drug dealers who were using her house as a trap spot? If you sign up for that life there are consequences.”

People caught wind of the tweet, which is still up, prompting Lucas to go into defense mode. In addition to firing off more tweets to explain himself, Lucas also went on live to address his critics directly but that only seemed to make matters worse.

During the course of the live, Lucas repeatedly said he cannot be canceled and continuously claimed that race is not real. He also said that he loves Black people and claims he fights for the Black community.

“It is terrible Breonna lost her life, and as I said earlier I believe the cops may have mishandled the raid and been (too) aggressive after being fired on. With that being said what is the punishment the world is calling for. Those men were on the job and have families as well,” Lucas tweeted.

He followed up with, “If I angered anyone with my tweets regarding the Breonna Taylor case I do apologize. My intent is to point out the [misinformation] regarding the case and to bring awareness that this case is being sensationalized for political purposes and to cause confusion near an election.”

So far, there hasn’t been any public word from some of the artists Lucas works with in regard to his online rant. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.