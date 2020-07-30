Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate, dies after COVID-19 diagnosis By

WASHINGTON () – Herman Cain, a 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died after contracting COVID-19, according to a statement on his website and Facebook (NASDAQ:) page.

Cain was diagnosed with the disease in late June after attending a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally for President Donald Trump, an event where many attendees crowded close together without wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord,” the statement on his website said.

