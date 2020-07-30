Here are the Mass. coronavirus cases and deaths reported Wednesday, July 29

From the state:

*PLEASE NOTE: A technical reporting error by a hospital group caused a delay in its laboratory test results being reported to DPH. These newly reported test results have been included in today’s dashboard report and are reflected in today’s case totals. However, these positive test results have been assigned retrospectively to the appropriate date of test.

See all the state’s updated data here.

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.