Here are the college football games canceled by SEC's conference-only schedule

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

The SEC joined the Big Ten and the Pac-12 in moving to a conference-only football schedule for the 2020-21 college football season Thursday, according to a report from Sports Illustrated. 

The SEC will now play a 10-game conference schedule and moved its conference championship weekend to Dec. 19. That move contradicts the ACC’s scheduling model, which left room for a plus-one outside of 10 conference games. 

For the SEC, that means each team lost four nonconference games. That included some traditional ACC-SEC season-ending rivalries such as Kentucky-Louisville, Florida-Florida State, Clemson-South Carolina and Georgia-Georgia Tech. Those are staples of rivalry week.

Alabama’s opener at Jerry World against USC on Sept. 5 had already been wiped out, but the Crimson Tide will not have another nonconference opponent in that matchup. Big-ticket matchups with the Big 12, including Tennessee-Oklahoma and LSU-Texas, also were canceled. 

Here is a look at the nonconference schedule each SEC schools loses as a result of the conference-only model: 

SEC football games cancelled for 2020

Alabama 

Sept. 5: vs. USC (Arlington, Texas) 
Sept. 12: vs. Georgia State 
Sept. 26: vs. Kent State 
Nov. 14: vs. Tennessee-Martin 

Arkansas 

Sept. 5: vs. Nevada 
Sept. 12: at Notre Dame
Oct. 3: vs. Charleston-Southern 
Nov. 21: vs. Louisiana-Monroe 

Auburn 

Sept. 5: vs. Alcorn State 
Sept. 12: vs. North Carolina (Atlanta) 
Sept. 26: vs. Southern Miss 
Nov. 14: vs. UMass 

Florida 

Sept. 5: vs. Eastern Washington 
Sept. 19: vs. South Alabama 
Nov. 21: vs. New Mexico State 
Nov. 28: at Florida State 

Georgia 

Sept. 7: vs. Virginia (Atlanta) 
Sept. 12: vs. ETSU 
Sept. 26: vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Nov. 28: vs. Georgia Tech 

Kentucky 

Sept. 3: vs. Eastern Michigan 
Sept. 19: vs. Kent State 
Oct. 10: vs. Eastern Illinois 
Nov. 28: at Louisville 

LSU

Sept. 5: vs. UTSA
Sept. 12: vs. Texas 
Sept. 19: vs. Rice (Houston) 
Oct. 3: vs. Nicholls 

Mississippi State 

Sept. 5: vs. New Mexico 
Sept. 12: at N.C. State 
Sept. 26: vs. Tulane 
Nov. 21: vs. Alabama A,amp;M

Missouri 

Sept. 5: vs. Central Arkansas 
Sept. 26: vs. Eastern Michigan 
Oct. 10: at BYU 
Nov. 21: vs. Louisiana 

Ole Miss

Sept. 6: vs. Baylor (Houston) 
Sept. 12: vs. Southeast Missouri 
Oct. 24: vs. UConn 
Nov. 21: vs. Georgia Southern 

South Carolina 

Sept. 5: vs. Coastal Carolina 
Sept. 12: vs. East Carolina 
Nov. 21: vs. Wofford 
Nov. 28: at Clemson 

Tennessee

Sept. 5: vs. Charlotte 
Sept. 12: at Oklahoma 
Sept. 19: vs. Furman 
Nov. 21: vs. Troy 

Texas A,amp;M 

Sept. 5: vs. Abilene Christian 
Sept. 12: vs. North Texas
Sept. 19: vs. Colorado 
Oct. 10: vs. Fresno State 

Vanderbilt 

Sept. 5: vs. Mercer 
Sept. 19: at Kansas State 
Sept. 26: vs. Colorado State 
Nov. 21: vs. Lousiana Tech 

