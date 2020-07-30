Have U.S.-China relations reached the ‘point of no return’?

This is the web version of Eastworld, ’s newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox.

Wednesday’s New York Times‘ “The Daily” podcast features a fascinating discussion of recent Trump administration policies aimed at “confronting China.” It’s a conversation with Edward Wong, formerly the Times‘ Beijing bureau chief and now a Washington-based diplomatic correspondent, who elaborates on a July 25 analysis he co-wrote.

Both podcast and the analysis are worth careful study. They rehearse the by-now familiar narrative of a White House divided into warring China factions: one a “confrontational” camp led by trade advisor Peter Navarro, special trade representative Robert Lightheizer, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; and the other a “cooperative” camp led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

In Wong’s account, Trump himself vacillates between the two, depending on his mood, the latest headline, or his standing in the polls. The president may bash China at one moment, then say nice things about Chinese President Xi Jinping the next. But, as Wong tells it, Trump isn’t much interested in reports that Xi’s government might be herding Muslims in Xinjiang province into concentration camps or mobilizing to silence Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters. Rather, his main focus has been on closing a trade deal to boost Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products, which he sees as crucial to his re-election.

That depiction hews closely to the assessment offered by Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton in his recent memoir, and also to accounts in Superpower Showdown, by Wall Street Journal reporters, and Schism, by former Washington Post trade correspondent Paul Blustein.

But Wong’s narrative brings us up to the present. He describes how the global pandemic, combined with Beijing’s new national security law in Hong Kong, shifted the balance of power inside the White House decisively in favor of the China hawks. He explains how Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic and the subsequent collapse in his poll numbers have emboldened advisers to recommend demonizing China as a campaign strategy.

“The pandemic really empowers the hawks in the administration to say, ‘we really have to go after China’,” Wong tells The Daily. “‘Look at how their misgovernance, how their political system led us to this point — led America into an economic crisis that’s been the worst since the Great Depression.’ And even the people in the cooperation camp are starting to change their minds a bit.”

What’s extraordinary about Wong’s account is the suggestion that Trump has now capitulated to the confrontationists, who seem intent on doing so much damage to the U.S.-China relationship in the final months before the election that no one will be able to repair it.

Wong sees U.S. closure of the Chinese embassy in Houston as the defining moment in a slash-and-burn campaign that has included revoking Hong Kong’s special trade status, imposing new visa restrictions on some Chinese students, and a proposal to block all 92 million members of the Chinese Communist Party and their family members from the U.S.

And things may be about to get even worse. On Wednesday, Mnuchin said the Treasury would advise Trump this week on what to do about TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app that has become hugely popular in the U.S. TikTok has come under fire in the U.S. for censoring videos about Xinjiang and Hong Kong. The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment has raised questions about its parent Beijing-based ByteDance, one of the world’s most valuable startups. A group of U.S. senators, citing privacy and national security risks, is pressuring Trump to curtail or ban the app. A consortium of U.S. investors led by Sequoia and General Atlantic has urged ByteDance to sell them a majority stake in the company to allay U.S. government concerns, but the leading Senate critics insist on full Chinese divestment.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer, a former Disney executive, is scrambling to convince regulators that TikTok is an American business that operates independently from its Chinese owner. On Wednesday, he blasted Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for warning in his testimony before Congress of the dangers of allowing Chinese companies to dominate the Internet. “Let’s focus our energies on fair and open competition in service of our consumers, rather than maligning attacks by our competitor—namely Facebook—disguised as patriotism and designed to put an end to our very presence in the U.S.,” Mayer said in a blog post.

But it probably didn’t help that, at a briefing for foreign media in Beijing yesterday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin explicitly defended TikTok as a Chinese company.

This week’s Eastworld Spotlight conversation is with Lucy Gazamarian, co-chair of the blockchain committee of the FinTech Association of Hong Kong. She explains why the People’s Bank of China wants to become the first major central bank in the world to roll out a centralized digital currency.

