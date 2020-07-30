Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 Promote 3 Potential Love Interests to Series Regulars

A few relationships might be seriously heating up next season in the world of Grey’s Anatomy.

Three love interests have been promoted from recurring character to full-time series regular for next season, both on Grey’s and Station 19, and it’s all potentially very promising.

Richard Flood, who plays Dr. Cormack “McWidow” Hayes, joined last season as a possible new love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). He was sent to Grey Sloan as a gift to Mer from Cristina (Sandra Oh), who thought her friend could use a hot new Irish widower to hang out with. Now, he’s becoming a series regular, which could be bad news for those of us still pulling for Meredith and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti). However, many fans also spotted a bit of a spark between Hayes and Jo (Camilla Luddington), whose husband Alex (Justin Chambers) up and left her for his ex-wife last season, so perhaps McWidow isn’t just there for Meredith.

Anthony Hill is also joining Grey’s as a series regular. He made quite the impression in one episode earlier this year as Dr. Winston Ndugu when he and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) ran into each other at a medical conference and spent a couple of incredible days together. The date ended when Richard (James Pickens Jr.) had to be taken to the hospital, but we never forgot about Maggie’s perfect guy, and apparently we weren’t the only ones.