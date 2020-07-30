Godfall for PS5: Release date, gameplay, and everything you need to know

At the Game Awards 2019, we got our first look at in-engine footage for a PS5 game, Godfall. Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Publishing, Godfall is a new IP, set in a world of knights and realms of magical elements. Described as a “third-person Looter-Slasher,” this game is the first official PS5 game that was revealed, although there have been plenty more since. Here’s everything we know about Godfall.

Godfall story Godfall is set in a world with multiple, distinct realms: Earth, Water, Air, Fire, and Spirit. You play as a member of the Knight’s Order, who are attempting to keep the apocalypse at bay. Counterplay Games says the world was inspired by works such as Brandon Sanderson’s The Stormlight Archive and Isaac Asimov’s Foundation. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more The official Godfall Twitter account has begun sharing some snippets of lore, detailing the creation of the world, the powerful Archons, and how they fell. All of this ties into the name of the game: Godfall. The team is also teasing Silvermane, which could be a unique set or armor or a character. You can see the teaser below: Ascend, lionhearted, with Silvermane pic.twitter.com/Fi5nUwxvvA — Godfall (@PlayGodfall) June 1, 2020 Godfall trailers You can take a look at the reveal trailer from the Game Awards 2019 below.

There’s also a new gameplay reveal trailer that was featured doing Sony’s The Future of Gaming PS5 event, which you can see below.

Godfall wallpapers, gameplay and features

Counterplay Games originally stated it would be sharing more information about Godfall sometime in spring 2020. It seems that additional information, minus some vague lore teases, has been pushed back. Here’s what we know about gameplay in Godfall. Godfall is a third-person game.

The Game Awards reveal trailer was in-engine footage.

Godfall is being developed using Unreal Engine 4.

Counterplay Games says it is a looter-slasher.

The focus is on melee combat but players will have ranged abilities with cooldowns.

You can play it single-player, or in two or three-player co-op.

You’ll unlock loot such as Valorplates, which can be outfitted with different Augments.

The gameplay was partially inspired by the Monster Hunter series.

There will be a wide range of melee weapons and you can equip two at a time.

Counterplay Games is using the PS5’s SSD to allow for “seamless” loading of the game world.

Counterplay Games is also taking advantage of the haptic feedback technology in the PS5 DualSense controller.

Ray-tracing is being used to some capacity.

The developers have confirmed there will be no microtransactions.

A few seconds of gameplay footage have leaked.

A full internal trailer also leaked. Does Godfall have cross-play? Right now, we don’t know if Godfall has cross-play across the PS5 and PC versions of the game. It seems likely though, given the completely co-op, PvE (player vs. environment) nature of the game. Is Godfall coming to PS4?

No, Godfall is not a cross-generation game and is a PS5 console exclusive. Is Godfall coming to PC? Yes, in addition to launching on PS5, Godfall will be available on PC through the Epic Games Store. It will launch alongside the PS5 version of the game. Is Godfall coming to Xbox One? No, Godfall is not coming to Xbox One. It is a console exclusive for PlayStation and will not be available on current-generation consoles. Right now, we’re not sure if Godfall is a timed exclusive or something more permanent. If it is a timed exclusive, it’s possible it could come to Xbox Series X at a later date. Godfall is a launch title for the PlayStation 5. We don’t know exactly when the PS5 will release but it is currently scheduled to be sometime in Holiday 2020. No prices or preorder information have become available yet.

Load up PlayStation Store Gift Card

Easy to stock up PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations.