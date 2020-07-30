Get a case to protect your Galaxy A50 from scratches or cracks

Samsung’s mid-range smartphone options have typically been less than impressive, but with the Galaxy A50, the company’s finally crafted a handset that doesn’t skimp out on presentation or features while coming in at a price tag that everyone can get behind. If you have the A50 or plan on getting it, we recommend checking out any of the below cases to keep the phone safe and secure for years to come.

All you need

Spigen Rugged Armor

The Galaxy A50 is a no-nonsense phone that offers a great user experience without any big compromises. In the case world, that’s precisely what the Spigen Rugged Armor sets out to do. It has a simple, yet effective design, shock-absorption technology, and raised edges over the display to prevent unwanted scratches.

Sleek and protective

Otterbox Commuter LITE

Otterbox has been in the case game for awhile and the Commuter series is one of the most popular. With the Galaxy A50, you get a two-piece case with a TPU inner shell, and a hard polycarbonate outer shell. This combination makes for a great way to keep your Galaxy A50 safe from any drops that may occur.

Like a beetle

SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro

The SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of the best options for people who regularly drop their phones. The Beetle Pro has multiple layers comprised of both TPU and polycarbonate, along with a rotatable belt holster. SupCase has even built-in a kickstand on the case, while still making it slim to enough to wirelessly charge your Galaxy A50.

Clearly great

Spigen Liquid Crystal

Samsung’s A50 is a good-looking phone, and as such, we wouldn’t blame you if you want to show its design off to the world. With the Spigen Liquid Crystal Case, you can allow its natural beauty to shine through while still keeping it as safe as can be. The four corners are reinforced with drop resistance, there are precise port cutouts, and a raised lip over the screen.

Ready for anything

Poetic Revolution Rugged Case

Have a tendency to drop your phone? Like, a lot? If so, the Poetic Rugged Case is a great choice. The dual-layer design offers ample protection for the A50, with the case being shock-, drop- and scratch-proof. There’s also a built-in screen protector to prevent the phone from turning into a shattered mess, along with a kickstand on the back.

All the colors

Anccer Colorful Series

There’s no denying that the A50 is an eye-pleasing phone, but if you find yourself getting tired of its design for whatever reason, the Anccer Colorful Series is a great way to change up its aesthetic in the blink of an eye. Available in red, blue, green, pink, and black with a thin 0.3mm body, this is an excellent option for minimal protection and maximum style.

Protective hybrid

Ringke Fusion-X

Combining a clear case and rugged protection into one sleek package, the Ringke Fusion-X continues to be one of our top case recommendations year after year. The protective bumper offers increased drop resistance, a dot matrix pattern on the clear portion prevents unwanted rainbow effects, and there’s a hole for attaching a lanyard.

Built-in kickstand

ZIZO Bolt

ZIZO’s Bolt line of cases is military-grade tested exceeding the 810.1-G Military Drop Test standards, which is rather impressive for a case like this. The Bolt is surprisingly slim, while sporting a tempered glass screen protector, and even a holster clip. ZIZO also offers five different colors along with having a built-in kickstand on the back of the case.

Hidden wallet

VRS Design Slim Premium Wallet Case

Wallet cases are great, but more often than not, they take the form of bulky folio designs. With this case from VRS Design, the hidden sliding door on the back allows you to store two cards and some cash discretely. The case itself is also pretty slim and offers drop, scratch, and stain resistance.

Has a screen protector

Poetic Guardian Rugged Clear Case

With the Poetic Rugged Clear Case, you’re getting an incredibly well-built package that will ensure your Galaxy A50 stays in great shape for years and years. It’s military-grade drop tested, has a clear polycarbonate back, comes with multiple accent color options, and has a built-in screen protector to ensure you get full 360-degree coverage.

Gorgeous glitter

Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter

If you love the Galaxy A50 but feel like it could use a little more pizzaz, the Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter is a great choice. The clear TPU material is slim, lightweight, and keeps the A50 safe from daily wear and tear. The star of the show, however, is all of the glitter that gives the A50 an extra bit of pop we think you’ll love.

More and more grip

Ghostek Covert

Nobody likes when their phone falls out of their hands and the Ghostek Covert helps to combat this. The soft TPU bumper helps make sure that your Galaxy A50 doesn’t slip out, along with the patterned finish on the back and sides of the case. With the Covert, you’ll also get raised edges to keep your screen from getting those annoying micro-scratches.

Flower power

Starhemei Silicone Cover

Starhemei is known for making a wide-array of cases, but its TPU cases are some of the best. This Silicone Cover features added padding on all four corners to go along with the non-slip grip thanks to the material. There are even 15 different case patterns to choose from.

Glitters and sparkles

Dzxouui Sparkle Case

Having a phone case that is sleek, protective, and flashy is not a combination that you’ll find very often. The Dzxouui Sparkle Case, it combines all of these with improved grip along the edges to go along with added material and protection around all four corners. The best part is that you’ll have hearts moving around and sparkling in the light as you use your phone.

Flexible and slim

Incipio NGP Case

The Incipio NGP case doesn’t add a lot of bulk to your Galaxy A50, but is flexible enough for easy installation. This wrap-around design is also perfect to protect your phone from drops. And with the two-toned finish, you’ll get some added grip to keep your phone in your hands.

