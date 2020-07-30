Get a case to protect your Galaxy A50 from scratches or cracks

Samsung’s mid-range smartphone options have typically been less than impressive, but with the Galaxy A50, the company’s finally crafted a handset that doesn’t skimp out on presentation or features while coming in at a price tag that everyone can get behind. If you have the A50 or plan on getting it, we recommend checking out any of the below cases to keep the phone safe and secure for years to come.
Spigen Rugged Armor
The Galaxy A50 is a no-nonsense phone that offers a great user experience without any big compromises. In the case world, that’s precisely what the Spigen Rugged Armor sets out to do. It has a simple, yet effective design, shock-absorption technology, and raised edges over the display to prevent unwanted scratches.
Otterbox Commuter LITE
Otterbox has been in the case game for awhile and the Commuter series is one of the most popular. With the Galaxy A50, you get a two-piece case with a TPU inner shell, and a hard polycarbonate outer shell. This combination makes for a great way to keep your Galaxy A50 safe from any drops that may occur.
SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro
The SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of the best options for people who regularly drop their phones. The Beetle Pro has multiple layers comprised of both TPU and polycarbonate, along with a rotatable belt holster. SupCase has even built-in a kickstand on the case, while still making it slim to enough to wirelessly charge your Galaxy A50.
Spigen Liquid Crystal
Samsung’s A50 is a good-looking phone, and as such, we wouldn’t blame you if you want to show its design off to the world. With the Spigen Liquid Crystal Case, you can allow its natural beauty to shine through while still keeping it as safe as can be. The four corners are reinforced with drop resistance, there are precise port cutouts, and a raised lip over the screen.
Poetic Revolution Rugged Case
Have a tendency to drop your phone? Like, a lot? If so, the Poetic Rugged Case is a great choice. The dual-layer design offers ample protection for the A50, with the case being shock-, drop- and scratch-proof. There’s also a built-in screen protector to prevent the phone from turning into a shattered mess, along with a kickstand on the back.
Anccer Colorful Series
There’s no denying that the A50 is an eye-pleasing phone, but if you find yourself getting tired of its design for whatever reason, the Anccer Colorful Series is a great way to change up its aesthetic in the blink of an eye. Available in red, blue, green, pink, and black with a thin 0.3mm body, this is an excellent option for minimal protection and maximum style.
Ringke Fusion-X
Combining a clear case and rugged protection into one sleek package, the Ringke Fusion-X continues to be one of our top case recommendations year after year. The protective bumper offers increased drop resistance, a dot matrix pattern on the clear portion prevents unwanted rainbow effects, and there’s a hole for attaching a lanyard.
ZIZO Bolt
ZIZO’s Bolt line of cases is military-grade tested exceeding the 810.1-G Military Drop Test standards, which is rather impressive for a case like this. The Bolt is surprisingly slim, while sporting a tempered glass screen protector, and even a holster clip. ZIZO also offers five different colors along with having a built-in kickstand on the back of the case.
VRS Design Slim Premium Wallet Case
Wallet cases are great, but more often than not, they take the form of bulky folio designs. With this case from VRS Design, the hidden sliding door on the back allows you to store two cards and some cash discretely. The case itself is also pretty slim and offers drop, scratch, and stain resistance.
Poetic Guardian Rugged Clear Case
With the Poetic Rugged Clear Case, you’re getting an incredibly well-built package that will ensure your Galaxy A50 stays in great shape for years and years. It’s military-grade drop tested, has a clear polycarbonate back, comes with multiple accent color options, and has a built-in screen protector to ensure you get full 360-degree coverage.
Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter
If you love the Galaxy A50 but feel like it could use a little more pizzaz, the Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter is a great choice. The clear TPU material is slim, lightweight, and keeps the A50 safe from daily wear and tear. The star of the show, however, is all of the glitter that gives the A50 an extra bit of pop we think you’ll love.
Ghostek Covert
Nobody likes when their phone falls out of their hands and the Ghostek Covert helps to combat this. The soft TPU bumper helps make sure that your Galaxy A50 doesn’t slip out, along with the patterned finish on the back and sides of the case. With the Covert, you’ll also get raised edges to keep your screen from getting those annoying micro-scratches.
Starhemei Silicone Cover
Starhemei is known for making a wide-array of cases, but its TPU cases are some of the best. This Silicone Cover features added padding on all four corners to go along with the non-slip grip thanks to the material. There are even 15 different case patterns to choose from.
Dzxouui Sparkle Case
Having a phone case that is sleek, protective, and flashy is not a combination that you’ll find very often. The Dzxouui Sparkle Case, it combines all of these with improved grip along the edges to go along with added material and protection around all four corners. The best part is that you’ll have hearts moving around and sparkling in the light as you use your phone.
Incipio NGP Case
The Incipio NGP case doesn’t add a lot of bulk to your Galaxy A50, but is flexible enough for easy installation. This wrap-around design is also perfect to protect your phone from drops. And with the two-toned finish, you’ll get some added grip to keep your phone in your hands.
If we had to choose
The Galaxy A50 has an impressive selection of available cases. If you’re having trouble deciding which one would be a good fit, we’d recommend going for the Spigen Rugged Armor. Its design isn’t the flashiest out there, but it excels thanks to its surprising durability, slim and lightweight design, and affordable price.
If you tend to be a bit rougher on your phones, something like the Poetic Revolution Rugged Case is likely a better fit. The dual-layer design offers more all-around protection, and with a built-in screen protector, you never have to worry about shattering the A50’s screen.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, we really like the Anccer Colorful Series if you only need basic coverage from daily wear and are primarily after a super-thin case that can quickly add a splash of color to the A50.