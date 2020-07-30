German unemployment drops unexpectedly in July By

The Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 18,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.923 million people. A poll had forecast an increase of 43,000, which would have pushed the unemployment rate to 6.5%.

BERLIN () – The number of people of work in Germany unexpectedly declined in July, data showed on Thursday, boosting hopes that the labour market in Europe’s largest economy could get out of the coronavirus crisis with no more than a black eye.

