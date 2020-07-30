German companies gradually easing off furloughs: Ifo By

BERLIN () – The number of German companies that have their workers on shortened working hours is gradually easing, particularly in the construction, services and retail sectors, a survey by the German economic institute Ifo showed on Thursday.
In July, 42% of companies surveyed were still taking advantage of the Kurzarbeit furlough scheme, down from 46% in June and 53% in May.
