Full NFL Top 100 list: Here’s who players voted as the best in the league

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Every year the NFL asks players (not all of them) to submit votes ranking the best of the best in their sport.

Because everyone loves rankings and debating why one player is better than another, this list is always a topic of discussion. And because the players themselves voted, it adds an extra layer of intrigue because there’s not a single writer you can direct your anger toward.

Even going beyond the debates, there is some value in making the list. Players who make the Top 100 feel honored, and can feel a sense of accomplishment by improving themselves year-over-year.

SN RANKINGS: QB | RB | WR | TE

But before we get into the full Top 100 list, NFL Films provided a list of the 10 players who just missed the cut.

NFL Top 100 honorable mentions

  • 110. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars RB
  • 109. Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys DE
  • 108. Justin Simmons, Broncos S
  • 107. Matthew Judon, Ravens LB
  • 106. Kyle Van Noy, Dolphins LB
  • 105. Rodney Hudson, Raiders C
  • 104. Arik Armstead, 49ers DE
  • 103. Kevin Byard, Titans S
  • 102. Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers C
  • 101. Julian Edelman, Patriots WR

These 10 players just missed the cut.

Armstead had a reaction on Twitter to barely missing out.


NFL Top 100 list

Lamar Jackson earned the No. 1 spot on the NFL Top 100 list, as voted on by the players. Following him was fellow quarterback Russell Wilson, Rams pass rusher Aaron Donald, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Saints wideout Michael Thomas. The Top 10 players were mostly offensive skill positions with just two defensive players — Donald and Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. While the list was voted on by the players, not every NFL player participated.

  1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB
  2. Russell Wilson, Seahawks QB
  3. Aaron Donald, Rams DE
  4. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB
  5. Michael Thomas, Saints WR
  6. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers RB
  7. George Kittle, 49ers TE
  8. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans WR
  9. Stephon Gilmore, Patriots CB
  10. Derrick Henry, Titans RB
  11. Julio Jones, Falcons WR
  12. Drew Brees, Saints QB
  13. Bobby Wagner, Seahawks LB
  14. Tom Brady, Bucs QB
  15. Chandler Jones, Cardinals LB
  16. Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB
  17. Nick Bosa, 49ers DE
  18. Travis Kelce, Chiefs TE
  19. Khalil Mack, Bears LB
  20. Deshaun Watson, Texans QB
  21. Dalvin Cook, Vikings RB
  22. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs WR
  23. Cameron Jordan, Saints DE
  24. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys RB
  25. T.J. Watt, Steelers LB
  26. Von Miller, Broncos LB
  27. Jamal Adams, Seahawks S
  28. Richard Sherman, 49ers CB
  29. Quenton Nelson, Colts G
  30. Mike Evans, Bucs WR
  31. Saquon Barkley, Giants RB
  32. Shaquil Barrett, Buccaneers LB
  33. Aaron Jones, Packers RB
  34. Joey Bosa, Chargers DE
  35. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers S
  36. Nick Chubb, Browns RB
  37. Jalen Ramsey, Rams CB
  38. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers WR
  39. Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs S
  40. Danielle Hunter, Vikings DE
  41. Jadeveon Clowney, Free Agent LB
  42. Alvin Kamara, Saints RB
  43. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers QB
  44. Mark Ingram, Ravens RB
  45. J.J. Watt, Texans DE
  46. Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB
  47. Tre’Davious White, Bills CB
  48. Za’Darius Smith, Packers LB
  49. Amari Cooper, Cowboys WR
  50. Darius Leonard, Colts LB
  51. Todd Gurley, Falcons RB
  52. Chris Jones, Chiefs DE
  53. Marcus Peters, Ravens CB
  54. Stefon Diggs, Bills WR
  55. Zack Martin, Cowboys OL
  56. DeForest Buckner, Colts DT
  57. Davante Adams, Packers WR
  58. Kirk Cousins, Vikings QB
  59. Odell Beckham, Browns WR
  60. Logan Ryan, Titans CB
  61. Jarvis Landry, Browns WR
  62. David Bakhtiari, Packers OL
  63. Preston Smith, Packers LB
  64. Harrison Smith, Vikings S
  65. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks WR
  66. Laremy Tunsil, Texans OL
  67. Demario Davis, Saints LB
  68. Ryan Tannehill, Titans QB
  69. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals WR
  70. Fred Warner, 49ers LB
  71. Jurrell Casey, Broncos DE
  72. Josh Jacobs, Raiders RB
  73. Fletcher Cox, Eagles DT
  74. Ronnie Stanley, Ravens OL
  75. Earl Thomas, Ravens S
  76. Marshon Lattimore, Saints CB
  77. Keenan Allen, Chargers WR
  78. Tyron Smith, Cowboys OL
  79. Calais Campbell, Ravens DE
  80. Myles Garrett, Browns DE
  81. DK Metcalf, Seahawks WR
  82. Ryan Ramczyk, Saints OL
  83. Eric Kendricks, Vikings LB
  84. Cameron Heyward, Steelers DT
  85. Zach Ertz, Eagles TE
  86. Marlon Humphrey, Ravens CB
  87. Josh Allen, Bills QB
  88. Jaylon Smith, Cowboys LB
  89. Cooper Kupp, Rams WR
  90. Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB
  91. Grady Jarrett, Falcons DT
  92. Darius Slay, Eagles CB
  93. Allen Robinson, Bears WR
  94. Jason Kelce, Eagles C
  95. Frank Clark, Chiefs DE
  96. Chris Carson, Seahawks RB
  97. Budda Baker, Cardinals S
  98. Brandon Brooks, Eagles G
  99. Darren Waller, Raiders TE
  100. Lavonte David, Buccaneers LB

And there you have it.

The players voted Jackson as the No. 1 player in the league, which left many Mahomes fans upset. The list also caused a wide receiver beef between Mike Evans and Keenan Allen as the Chargers wideout felt he was being disrespected. 

The Ravens and Saints had the most players represented with seven each. No players from the Bengals, Dolphins, Jaguars, Lions, Jets or Washington Football Team made the list. There were also no special teams players such as kickers, punters, long snappers or return specialists. 

It’s also interesting to note that Jadeveon Clowney made the list and still remains a free agent. While it’s unlikely he heads back to the Seahawks, it seems like he’ll find a team soon. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR