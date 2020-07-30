Former acting national SAPS commissioner Khomotso Phahlane officially axed – reports

The former acting national police commissioner has been axed from SAPS, according to media reports.

SAPS could not confirm or deny the report.

Phahlane was suspended in June 2017 and is currently facing fraud and forgery charges relating to an R86m tender.

Former acting national police commissioner General Khomotso Phahlane has allegedly been fired from the SA Police Service, according to media reports.

Broadcasters eNCA and EWN reported Phahlane’s alleged sacking on Thursday evening, saying that they had been reliably informed of the development.

Sunday publication also confirmed the top cop’s dismissal, adding that it had seen a signed notice, dated Thursday July 30, justifying a sanction of Phahlane’s dismissal of duty.

The letter was signed at 10am on Thursday morning, the publication stated.

contacted national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo for comment.

“I cannot confirm or deny, as these are internal processes,” he said.

also contacted Phahlane himself, who declined to comment.

“I am not able to talk to you at this stage,” he said.

Phahlane was suspended in June 2017 with immediate effect, following claims by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to Parliament that he was interfering in the directorate’s probes.

The former top cop is also facing fraud charges, along with other high-ranking officers – Lieutenant-General Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, national divisional commissioner in charge of supply chain management; Brigadier James Ramanjalum; former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange; Gauteng deputy police commissioner Major-General Brigadier Nombhuruza Lettie Napo; and Major-General Ravichandran Pillay.

They have been charged with fraud and forgery, stemming from a 2016 tender of R86 million awarded to Instrumentation Traffic Law Enforcement, owned by millionaire Vimpie Manthatha.

Phahlane was appointed acting commissioner in October 2015, following Riah Phiyega’s suspension. He had previously served as divisional commissioner for forensic services in SAPS.