Fancy Blue lands Nassau Stakes glory at Goodwood | Racing News

Fancy Blue fended off fellow Irish raider One Voice to win the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Trained by Donnacha O’Brien, Fancy Blue gave the young handler a landmark first Classic success when lifting the Prix de Diane on her most recent start and she added to those gains with a gutsy performance.

Magic Wand, trained by O’Brien’s father, Aidan, set a steady pace up front and Fancy Blue sat on her heels throughout before Ryan Moore gave her the signal to go on.

Magic Wand, who was sent off the 9-4 favourite, tried to go with the winner, but she was a spent force, with One Voice emerging as Fancy Blue’s main rival in the final furlong.

However, Fancy Blue (11-4) was just too strong in the finish, prevailing by a neck, with the strong-finishing Nazeef back in third.